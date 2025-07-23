IFP ExclusiveEnvironment

Iran warns of environmental fallout from Israeli strikes in letter to intl. bodies

By IFP Editorial Staff

Head of Iran’s Environmental Protection Organization Shina Ansari has sent a letter to 10 international organizations, warning of the serious environmental risks posed by Israel’s recent military aggression against Iranian soil.

The letter was addressed to the United Nations, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and a number of key multilateral environmental institutions.

Ansari’s message expressed grave concern over the targeting of areas near ecologically sensitive zones, energy facilities, oil reserves, and industrial infrastructure. She warned that such attacks could result in chemical leaks, air and water pollution, irreversible ecosystem destruction, and public health crises.

Ansari called for a swift international response to the illegal act with far-reaching ecological consequences.

She urged international institutions to officially condemn the targeting of environmentally sensitive areas.

“The global environmental community must speak with one voice”, she wrote, adding, “Preventing environmental harm during warfare is a shared international obligation.”

Ansari further reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to international law and noted that the nation has a sovereign right to defend its people, territory and environment.

