Iran warns against Israel’s plot to fully annex West Bank

Baqaei called on the international community and Islamic nations to take urgent and decisive action in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and to confront a colonial plan to erase Palestine as a nation with a deep-rooted historical identity.

He also strongly condemned the intensifying genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories and the killing of hundreds of defenseless civilians across various areas of the Gaza Strip in the past week.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman described the continued attacks by Israeli forces on residential neighborhoods, refugee tents, shelters, and aid distribution centers as unprecedented war crimes.

Referring to repeated, deliberate attacks on refugee gathering sites and the bombing of the Mustafa Hafiz school in Gaza City, Baqaei held the United States, Germany, and other supporters of the occupying regime responsible for the continuation of genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Baqaei also praised the ongoing efforts of Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, for her role in exposing the Zionist regime’s atrocities and defending the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people.