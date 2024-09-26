Iran not seeking war: Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian made the comment on Wednesday in a meeting with American thinkers, which was held on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly session in New York.

He said that the Israeli regime attempted to drag Iran into “confrontation and conflict” by assassinating Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July, who was an official guest of the Islamic Republic.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran showed restraint to prevent the escalation of tension and conflict”, President Pezeshkian stated, adding that the Israeli regime however has intensified its brutality and criminality, which he said have reached their peak.

“The Zionist regime, by spreading the conflict to Lebanon, is again trying to drag Iran into the conflict in the region. we are exercising restraint against this plot. But considering the severity and extent of the Zionists’ crimes, public sentiment has been seriously hurt both in Iran and the region, and the situation may get out of control somehow”, Pezeshkian warned.

He said that Iran continues to support Palestinians, because the country believes that it should support the oppressed against the oppressor.

Pezeshkian touched upon the Russia-Ukraine war, blaming NATO’s expansion eastward for the outbreak of the conflict. The Iranian president however added that his country does not recognize any conflict and maintains that war benefits no one.

“We do not help Russia or any other country or give them weapons to fight”, he added, in reference to Western countries’ allegations of Iranian missile and drone supplies to Russia.

Pezeshkian defended Iran’s growing ties with Russia and China, saying that the Islamic Republic, to meet its needs, has expanded relations with the countries that are ready to cooperate with it based on mutual respect and interest.

The Iranian president noted that his country also welcomes interaction with the West, if possible.

“But we will definitely not forget the friends who cooperated with us in difficult times.”

He said that Iran also welcomes dialog to remove mistrust, but stressed that the country will not bow to pressure and will do whatever needed so that no one dares to attack its soil.

“If the Western sides live up to their commitments towards Iran and trust is built, we can hold talks and reach understanding on other issues”, he added.