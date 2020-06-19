Iran Vows to Give Appropriate Response to IAEA Resolution

Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency says Tehran will take appropriate action in response to the Board of Governors’ adoption of an anti-Iran resolution.

Kazem Gharibabadi said on Friday that the Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects the resolution and will take appropriate action in response.

He also noted that the responsibility and consequences of adopting this resolution will be borne by its initiators.

“Among member states of the IAEA, the Islamic Republic of Iran has provided the highest level of access for inspections. While over 30 additional accesses are given every year by Iran, such a move by the IAEA is a completely non-constructive and political action,” added Gharibabadi.

Iran’s advice to the E2+1 States is that if they cannot do something to save the agreement, they can at least avoid making the situation more complicated and difficult, he underlined in a statement.

Therefore, the adoption of this resolution at the Board of Governors is deeply disappointing. This resolution is nothing more than avariciousness, and Iran completely denies any avariciousness by any country or organization, he said.

IAEA board passed a resolution on Friday, requesting access to two places they claim Iran might have done nuclear work there. The draft resolution was submitted by France, Britain, and Germany which are the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal.