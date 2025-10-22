IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iran Volleyball Federation working to transfer unconscious player Saber Kazemi from Qatar

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian volleyball player Saber Kazemi remains in a coma in a Qatari hospital, with officials from the Iran Volleyball Federation confirming ongoing efforts to transfer him to Iran for further treatment.

Milad Taghavi, head of the federation, said no encouraging updates have been received from Qatari medical staff, prompting the start of administrative procedures to move Kazemi home.

According to Taghavi, the player reportedly suffered an electric shock followed by cardiac arrest. “We ask people to pray for his recovery,” he said.

Meanwhole, former national team player Farhad Ghaemi stated that Kazemi’s level of consciousness has not changed in recent days but stressed that laboratory results showed no banned substances in his system.

“All his medical tests came back clean,” he noted, adding that Kazemi had passed the Qatari club’s rigorous medical examinations prior to joining.

Iran’s ambassador in Doha and both Iranian and Qatari medical teams are coordinating the possible transfer using specialized equipment.
Officials said a new medical team in Qatar is re-evaluating his condition.

The sports community and residents of northern Iranian Golestan province, Kazemi’s hometown, have expressed deep concern and hope for his recovery.

