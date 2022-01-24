Iran: US war on terror only brought civilian deaths

“Under the pretext of countering terrorism, the U.S has conducted at least 14,000 drone strikes in seven countries over the last two decades. The result? 48,000 civilians killed, tens of thousands of homes shattered into pieces,” Kazem Gharibabadi said in a tweet.

He was citing figures in a January 20 letter by 50 US lawmakers to US President Joe Biden.

“As many of 48,000 civilians across seven countries have reportedly been killed by US strikes over the past two decades,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter.

“At least 14,000 US airstrikes have been conducted by unmanned aircraft since 2002, killing as many as 2,200 civilians- including 450 children.”

The lawmakers had called for a change in Washington’s policy due to its toll on civilians.