Iran says US support for Israel biggest example of human rights breach

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iranian spokesman called for measures by the international community to condemn and stop the Zionist genocide in Palestine.

He praised the courageous resistance of the young Palestinian people in Al-Quds, Jenin, and Nablus, urging the need for international support for the Palestinian fight against the Zionist regime until securing full liberation of Palestine from the Tel Aviv occupation.

At least six Palestinians have been killed and 21 wounded after Israeli forces raided several areas in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials confirmed on Tuesday.