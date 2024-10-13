Iran tells US, regional states it will retaliate against any new Israeli attack

Iran has informed the United States and some countries in the Middle East that it will retaliate against any new attack by Israel, “contrary to some false news”, a source in Tehran with knowledge of the diplomatic discussions told CNN on Saturday.

Tehran has also warned Persian Gulf Arab states against any military support to Israel or the use of airspace in a potential Israeli military response to Iran’s recent missile attack.

“Iran made it clear that any action by a Persian Gulf country against Tehran, whether through the use of airspace or military bases, will be regarded by Tehran as an action taken by the entire group, and Tehran will respond accordingly. Any assistance to Israel, such as allowing the use of a regional country’s airspace for actions against Iran, is unacceptable,” a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Friday.

This warning came as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Qatar on October 3, the official added. Iran’s top diplomat, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, will discuss this topic in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

“The message emphasized the need for regional unity against Israel and the importance of securing stability,” the official continued. According to him, Iran did not discuss the issue of Persian Gulf Arab oil producers increasing output if Iranian production was disrupted during any escalation.

A Western diplomat in the region confirmed Iran’s warning in an interview with Reuters. He said that Tehran would watch closely how each Persian Gulf country responded in the event of an Israeli attack, and also how US bases housed in these countries were used. The news agency specified that there are US military facilities or troops in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Last week, Iran launched 200 missiles towards Israeli military and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories as part of Operation True Promise II in response to the Israeli regime’s deadly aggression against the country and other regional nations.

The aggression that prompted the retaliation had, among other things, led to the martyrdom of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan, a senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Back in April too, the country had fired more than 300 missiles and drones against the territories in an operation codenamed True Promise in reprisal for deadly aggression by the regime against Iranian diplomatic facilities in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

Tehran has vowed to respond to potential repetition of the regime’s aggression against the country with multiple magnitude, targeting all of the regime’s infrastructures.