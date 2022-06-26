Iran, US set to clinch deal, revive JCPOA: Ex-MP

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh noted that if the fresh round of talks kicks off, “we may clinch a new deal in a maximum two months’ time.”

He said a trip to Iran by EU High Representative for Security and Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell seems to have been fruitful, adding talks are to resume in the coming days on bringing the JCPOA back on track.

“Borell’s visit [to Tehran] was one of the last chances to revive the JCPOA before the United States’ congressional by-election,” said the former lawmaker in an interview with Khabaronline news outlet.

Before visiting Iran, he said, Borell along with Enrique Mora, the EU’s deputy secretary general for political affairs and Borell’s chief of staff, had already met with US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley.

“So, it seems he was carrying the US message for Iran,” said the ex-MP.

“If differences and challenges between Iran and Israel drag on to include the nuclear issue, then a kind of nuclear cold war will erupt in the region,” he explained.

“If [talks on] the JCPOA fail to produce a result, that may pull the trigger for a nuclear cold war in the region as the by-election for the US Congress is being held,” he added.

He said the interests of both Iran and the United States are contingent upon the revival of the JCPOA.

“Now, the US is in a situation where it is ready to give the most concessions to Iran, and Iran should seize this opportunity and revive the negotiations,” the former legislator said.