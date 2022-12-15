Iran: US-led resolution to cancel UN body membership political move

In reaction to a UN resolution that terminated Iran’s membership in the CSW, Kanaani stated that depriving a legal member of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women is a political heresy, discrediting this international organization and also creating a unilateral procedure for future abuses of international institutions.

He added that this action is ridiculous while the fake Israeli regime, with its black record of organized crimes against the oppressed Palestinian nation, is considered a member of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women with the support of the United States and its allies.

Referring to the extensive and long-term efforts of the United States to destabilize Iran and Iran’s role in grossly violating the rights of the Iranian nation, Kanaani noted that how can a country that is itself a major violator of the rights of the Iranian nation and women’s society, and since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution of Iran until now, has not hesitated to take hostile acts against the rights and interests of the Iranian people, claim to support the rights of Iranian women now?

Foreign ministry spokesman stressed that undoubtedly, the United States cannot cover up the widespread violation of the rights of the nation, especially the Iranian women, through the imposition of unilateral sanctions for several decades by blackmailing the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On Wednesday, the UN adopted the US-pushed resolution ending Iran’s CSW membership with 29 votes in favor and 16 abstentions. Eight countries voted against the resolution.