Iran: US JCPOA return hinges on removal of sanctions

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman has once more reiterated the need for the US to remove all illegal anti-Tehran sanctions before its return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The US should know that it is not a member of the nuclear deal and cannot attribute comments to other signatories to the agreement or have demands [from them],” said the Ministry’s Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh during his weekly presser on Monday.

“[US officials] should not forget that they should remove illegal sanctions imposed during the Trump administration and those added under Biden.”

He stressed that the path to the United States’ return to the nuclear deal is clear and that they should admit they are to blame for the current situation.

He also touched on the Vienna talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

Khatibzadeh said a “step-by-step agreement” has never been under discussion as part of the talks.

He added that Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and chief nuclear negotiator Mohammad Bagheri will visit the three European countries, involved in the talks, that is Britain, Germany and France, plus other European countries, including Spain in the near future.

“During these visits, bilateral issues and other topics of mutual interest will be discussed, and as he is the top negotiator on the Iranian negotiating team, it is natural that the upcoming [nuclear] talks will also be discussed during these visits,” Khatibzadeh said.

The spokesman also said the special presidential envoy on Afghan affairs will soon visit Kabul.

“Mr. [Hassan] Kazemi Qomi is settled at the foreign ministry and has begun his work and will soon pay a visit to Kabul,” said Saeed Khatibzadeh.