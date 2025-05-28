IFP ExclusiveNuclearSelected

Iran may allow US inspectors access to nuclear sites if deal is reached, says atomic chief

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), stated on Wednesday that Iran could potentially allow American inspectors access to its nuclear facilities if a broader agreement is reached.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Eslami emphasized that uranium enrichment remains a red line for Iran, forming the core of the country’s nuclear industry.

“Enrichment is essential, just like a power plant is to the electricity grid,” he said, stressing that high-level enrichment does not automatically imply military use.

Eslami underscored that enriched uranium is crucial for medical isotopes and food safety applications, warning that without it, sectors like healthcare would suffer.

He added that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues to monitor Iran’s nuclear program transparently. He called on the agency to maintain professionalism and reduce external influence, particularly from Israeli-aligned actors.

Referring to discussions about moving enrichment activities to Persian Gulf states, Eslami dismissed such ideas, reaffirming Iran’s sovereign right to enrich uranium on its own soil. He also clarified that no formal proposal on forming a multinational enrichment consortium has been received.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks