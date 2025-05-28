Iran may allow US inspectors access to nuclear sites if deal is reached, says atomic chief

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Eslami emphasized that uranium enrichment remains a red line for Iran, forming the core of the country’s nuclear industry.

“Enrichment is essential, just like a power plant is to the electricity grid,” he said, stressing that high-level enrichment does not automatically imply military use.

Eslami underscored that enriched uranium is crucial for medical isotopes and food safety applications, warning that without it, sectors like healthcare would suffer.

He added that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues to monitor Iran’s nuclear program transparently. He called on the agency to maintain professionalism and reduce external influence, particularly from Israeli-aligned actors.

Referring to discussions about moving enrichment activities to Persian Gulf states, Eslami dismissed such ideas, reaffirming Iran’s sovereign right to enrich uranium on its own soil. He also clarified that no formal proposal on forming a multinational enrichment consortium has been received.