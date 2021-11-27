Iran: US in no position to talk about Iran nuclear site

The director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says the US is in no position to speak about the Tessa Complex near Karaj as the facility is related to the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, while Washington has left the agreement.

Mohammad Eslami was speaking at a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran.

He said any comment by the US about the Tessa Complex is unacceptable to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Eslami also said the US didn’t fulfill its commitments under the nuclear deal but Iran fully did.

The director of the AEOI underlined that the upcoming Vienna talks are not about nuclear issues but are about the JCPOA and the adherence of the other side to its obligations under the agreement.

He said Iran will no longer stick to the deal unilaterally and the other parties must prove their compliance in practice.

According to Eslami, only after Iran has verified the other sides’ adherence to the JCPOA will it comply with its commitments under the accord.

He also rejected Western media claims that the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s chief to Iran was not successful. He said Rafael Grossi admitted that there was no diversion in Iran’s nuclear activities and that his talks in Tehran were constructive, though inconclusive. The director of the AEOI added that Iran’s talks with the IAEA are transparent and in line with the safeguards agreement and the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

He reiterated that Iran is completely serious about its nuclear activities because the atomic program is vital for electricity, industries, agriculture and medicine.