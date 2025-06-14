Iran notifies US, France, UK of imminent large-scale attack on Israel

The warning comes amid heightened regional tensions following recent deadly incidents, including Israeli strikes on Iranian territory.

According to media reports, Iran has explicitly communicated that any country aiding Israel in intercepting or responding to Iranian strikes will be considered a direct participant in hostilities.

This includes military bases and assets of those countries in the region, specifically in Persian Gulf nations, as well as naval vessels in the Persian Gulf and Red Sea.

The UK government has denied providing any military assistance to Israel’s aggression against Iran or aiding it in the interception of Iranian drones.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Friday that while France would defend Israel if attacked by Iran, it would not participate in any offensive operations against Tehran.

US President Donald Trump described Israel’s attacks on Iran as “excellent,” despite having previously warned Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu against actions that could disrupt nuclear negotiations.

Trump portrayed the escalating tensions as a potential opportunity for Iran to reconsider its stance, stating they now have a “second chance” to avoid further devastation.