Iran Urges Turkey to End Military Operation in Syria

In a Thursday statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed its misgivings over Turkey’s military action in northeast Syria. The full text of the statement follows.

The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran voices concern over Turkey’s military action in Syrian territories, and stresses the need for an immediate end to the attacks and the pullout of Turkish forces from Syrian soil given the importance of the humanitarian situation and dangers posed to civilians in the conflict zone.

The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran understands Turkey’s security concerns, but, as it has underlined before, believes not only is military action not the right way to allay this country’s security concerns, but also it inflicts extensive material and humanitarian damage and, hence, expresses its opposition to such a move.

As it has already announced, the Islamic Republic of Iran regards the current situation in the region as the fallout from extra-regional interference, especially by the United States, and expresses its readiness to play a role between the two countries, as it is in touch with both sides at the moment, with a view to settle problems within the framework of regional potentialities. Iran believes the only way to ease the current tension is through peaceful means and respect for Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity and also through the Adana agreement.