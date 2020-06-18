Iran Urges Negotiated Solution to Libya Crisis

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has voiced Tehran’s support for the international efforts at the political settlement of conflicts in Libya, stressing that the crisis in the north African nation has no military solution.

In a statement on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi stressed the need to respect Libya’s unity and territorial integrity.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized the necessity of respecting the Libyan people’s right to decide their own political fate without foreign interference, and believes accordingly that the crisis in that country has no military solution, and the only way to achieve stability and calm in Libya is for all countries and regional and international actors influential in that country’s developments to support the political process and holding of Libyan dialogue with the participation of all domestic parties in that country,” the spokesperson said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman also expresses support for the international efforts to end the political crisis in Libya, stressing the need to proceed with those efforts.