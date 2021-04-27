Iran Urges Implementation of Iraq Legislation on Withdrawal of US Forces  

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has met with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbusi as part of his meetings with senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad.

During the Monday talks, the top Iranian diplomat highlighted Tehran’s emphasis on regional convergence, and welcomed Iraq’s constructive role in that regard.

Zarif said the implementation of the Iraqi parliament’s legislation on the withdrawal of foreign troops amounts to respect for Iraq’s sovereignty.

“The Americans killed Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi (al-Muhandis) on the Iraqi soil,” said Zarif.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif said the upcoming elections in Iran and Iraq symbolise democracy in both countries, and wished Iraq luck in holding a calm election.

The top Iraqi parliamentarian, in turn, highlighted the Iraqi government and parliament’s role in helping shape a tranquil atmosphere in the region, and expressed hope the ground will be prepared to boost trade between Iran and Iraq.