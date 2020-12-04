Iran Urges IAEA to Condemn Assassination of Fakhrizadeh

Iran has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to clearly and unconditionally condemn the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

In a letter to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Iran’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi also urged the agency to denounce any move to sabotage Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“The agency should disavow the assassination of nuclear scientists and moves to sabotage peaceful atomic installations of one of the signatories to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and a member of the IAEA,” read the letter.

“There is fundamental and clear evidence suggesting the involvement of the Israeli regime in this terrorist act and its responsibility for it, especially when Israeli officials had time and again mentioned Dr. Fakhrizadeh’s name several times,” read part of the letter.

He also asked the IAEA chief to stop releasing unnecessary detailed information about Iran’s nuclear program.

He said the agency is expected not to release confidential information and to remain committed to the principles of confidentiality.