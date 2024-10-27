Iran calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting following Israeli aggression

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi shared excerpts from Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi’s letter to the UN Secretary General and Security Council members on X social media platform, revealing the serious nature of the attacks.

The letter reads, “Despite Iran’s air defense systems intercepting most of the missiles, four Iranian army officers were martyred while bravely defending the nation’s security.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the Zionist regime’s deliberate aggressions in strongest terms. These illegal attacks by the Israeli regime violate fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2, Paragraph 4,” it added.

The letter has also warns that Israel’s actions pose a serious threat to international peace and security, leading to further regional instability.

In line with the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, Iran maintains its inherent right to respond legally and appropriately to the criminal attacks at a suitable time, the foreign minister has asserted in his message.

“Given the continuous and systematic aggressions by the Israeli regime, Iran has urged the UN Secretary General and the Security Council to take a firm stance and explicitly and strongly condemn the Israeli regime for these aggressive actions,” the letter further reads.