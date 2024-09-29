Iran requests UN Security Council meeting following Israeli assassination of Hezbollah chief

In a letter to the Security Council’s president, Iravani urged members of the 15-member body to condemn in the strongest terms possible Israel’s “cowardly acts of aggression”.

The assassination came amid Israel’s October-present escalation against Lebanon and genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which have respectively claimed the lives of more than 1,600 Lebanese and over 41,500 Palestinians. Women and children comprise the majority of the victims.

Iravani denounced the unbridled assault as “war crime and crime against humanity”.

He said the UNSC had to convene the meeting “to address Israel’s terrorist aggression and the continuous atrocities perpetrated by the warmongering Israeli regime in Lebanon and across the region.”

“These brazen acts of aggression…pose a grave threat to regional and international peace and security, pushing the entire region into an all-out catastrophe,” he cautioned.

The envoy reminded that attacks on Beirut had been carried out “using United States-supplied thousands-pound bunker busters”.

He also denounced the US for preventing the council from taking “an effective decision” against the regime, thus providing Tel Aviv with “complete impunity”.

“The Security Council must compel Israel to immediately cease its acts of aggression and crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, and comply with relevant UNSC Resolutions.”