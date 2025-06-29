Iran writes to UN on Israeli attacks against medical sector

The letter includes the initial report from the Ministry of Health and Medical Education covering casualties and damages inflicted between 13 and 22 June 2025.

According to the report, the Israeli regime’s “large-scale, unprovoked, and premeditated” aggression resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a considerable number of civilians, including medical personnel, and caused widespread destruction to healthcare infrastructure.

Iravani condemned the attacks as “inhumane” and “in flagrant violation” of international humanitarian and human rights law, as well as conventions protecting medical workers and facilities during armed conflict.

The letter specifically highlights the deliberate targeting of hospitals and health workers, warning of the severe consequences for the civilian population.

Iran described the document as a preliminary submission, noting that a full report would be provided once further verified data becomes available.

Tehran called on the UN to take immediate action in response to the continued Israeli violations.