Iran UN envoy refutes Israel’s claims as baseless, warns of its non-compliance

Amir Saeed Iravani, in response to the letter dated January 13, 2025, from the representative of the I‌s‌ra‌e‌li regime to the United Nations, added that this claim is nothing more than an excuse to justify the regime’s repeated violations of Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) and its blatant disregard for the ceasefire arrangements with Lebanon.

Iravani also warned that the I‌s‌ra‌e‌li regime has no intention of adhering to its commitments to withdraw from Southern Lebanon after the 60-day ceasefire period and raises such unfounded accusations to legitimize its ongoing illegal occupation of Lebanese territory.

In the letter, the Iranian ambassador also dismissed similar accusations made by representatives of the United States and the United Kingdom during the public meeting of the Security Council on January 23, 2025, as baseless.

He added that attributing destabilizing and destructive activities in the region to the Islamic Republic of Iran is a deliberate and planned effort to divert attention and conceal the direct complicity of the US and the UK in the genocide and other war c‌ri‌m‌e‌s committed by the I‌s‌ra‌e‌li regime against the P‌al‌es‌ti‌ni‌an people in Gaza.