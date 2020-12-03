Iran, Turkey Can Turn into Role Model for Friendly Ties in Region: Vaezi

Mahmoud Vaezi, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian president’s office, has hailed Iran-Turkey relations as two friends and neighbours, calling for further development of economic cooperation between the two sides.

In a Thursday phone conversation with Turkey’s new Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan, Vaezi congratulated him on his new position and expressed hope that Tehran-Ankara collaborations will continue and further develop during this term.

Vaezi underlined the necessity of expanding and reinforcing economic relations and business cooperation and exchange of goods between Iran and Turkey.

“By tapping into the new international conditions and removing the obstacles to business cooperation between countries, the two states can further deepen their ties,” he said.

Considering the effective role played by the Iranian and Turkish private sectors in enhancing business ties between the two countries, it is necessary for both to further support private sector investments, the Iranian official added.

Vaezi also highlighted the significance of the great role played by the two countries’ joint economic commissions in improving business relations, saying, “With the efforts to the Joint Economic Commission, Iran-Turkey relations can and should turn into a role model for ties between two neighbours and friends in the region.”

The Turkish minister, in turn, described Iran as a friend and neighbour of Iran, hailing the developing relations between the two sides.

He said he would do his best during his term in office to further deepen business ties with Iran, especially now that the grounds are prepared considering the change in the international conditions.

Elvan also expressed hope that once the coronavirus outbreak is over, Iran and Turkey would be able to quickly restore their transit exchanges, both through land and air, so as to tap into all existing capacities.