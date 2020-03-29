Iran Trying to Evacuate Students from Corona-Hit Italy

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi announced on Sunday that considering the high intensity of coronavirus epidemic in Italy, tens of Iranian university students in the European nation want to return home.

Mousavi said the requests are being seriously considered by Tehran and Rome, and the necessary measures to bring those students back from Italy will be taken as soon as the necessary permission is obtained, given the emergency situation in that country.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be pursuing the issue through the Coronavirus Fight National Headquarters, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy in Rome, and the government of Italy until the achievement of results, he added.

In Italy, 10,779 people have died since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The European country has recorded the most deaths and confirmed nearly 97,500 cases.