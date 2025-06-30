IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iran condemns Trump’s rhetoric, insulting remarks

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned the offensive and inappropriate remarks and conduct of the President of the United States regarding the Supreme Leader and the people of Iran.

In a statement the Iranian Foreign Ministry said such insolent remarks and undiplomatic behavior not only constitute a flagrant violation of universally shared moral principles and the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations, but also represent a blatant affront to a dignified nation with an ancient civilization, and deeply wound the sentiments of hundreds of millions of Muslims across the region and the world.

It added, undoubtedly, insulting and bullying rhetoric directed at Iran and at political and religious figures revered by the Iranian people and Muslims worldwide serves only to deepen the global revulsion and indignation toward the United States’ short-sighted policies, while further discrediting its purported desire for dialogue and engagement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran advised American officials to refrain from resorting to insulting rhetoric and inconsistent posturing, and instead be held accountable for their government’s blatant violations of international law—particularly its unlawful attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities and its continued support for the Zionist regime’s atrocities against the Iranian people and the broader region.

