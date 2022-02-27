Iran tourism: Hamedan’s Tarik Darreh ski resort

The ski slope of Tarik Darreh is 1,600 meters long and is located 10 kilometers to the southwest of Ganjnameh road, on the Alvand mountainside.

The ski resort was not accessible after roads in the area were blocked for a few weeks in the winter, due to heavy snowfall in the region. But the resort is now accessible again in the final days of winter.

The skiers can use the lift in the resort, which has a capacity of more than 100 people and goes up some two kilometers, on the slope.

The resort also has a shelter and a guest house with an area of 550 square meters, which includes a dormitory, restaurant, ski school and emergency power facilities.