Iran’s top general warns country will give firm response to any aggression

Major General Mohammad Bagheri added that Iran is now one of the five drone powers of the world.

He said this is the result of 37 years of experience starting from the early years of the scared defense, a term referring to the Iraqi imposed war on Iran in 1980-1988.

Bagheri underlined that the Iranian UAVs carry out 15 types of operations and they are world class aircraft in terms of precision and operational endurance and they carry out diverse missions.

The top Iranian general then spoke about Western claims that that the Islamic Republic has given drones to Russia to be used in the Ukraine war.

He said the claims are part of a psychological warfare and while many of the Western statements about the matter could be untrue, they also indicate Iran’s drone might.

Bagheri added that the former commander of Centcom, whom he described as a terrorist, stated that “for the first time in the post-World War II era, the US’s air superiority has been disrupted and we can no longer have edge in a war theater where Iranians have drones.”

He added that this is huge and it’s a humiliating admission on the part of the US.

Bagheri stressed that Iran will continue developing its drone program and will also continue to work with other countries in this respect.

He then referred to the recent threats by Israeli officials against Iran, saying such threats show the Zionist regime’s weakness.

Bagheri described the threats as worthless and said the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are fully prepared and powerful.

Bagheri said, “We will not give in to any aggression against our land and if that happens, we will respond decisively.”