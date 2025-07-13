IFP ExclusiveNuclearSelected

Iran among top 10 global producers of heavy water

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran has established its position as one of the world's top 10 producers of heavy water (D₂O), a vital nuclear material second only to uranium in strategic value.

Heavy water, which is produced domestically at the Khondab Heavy Water Complex near Arak, in central Iran, plays a crucial role in nuclear reactors, radiopharmaceutical production, and scientific research.

The Khondab facility, with an annual production capacity of approximately 20 tons, was designed and built indigenously, officially launching operations in 2006.

Over the years, Iran has exported dozens of tons of heavy water globally including 32 tons to the United States and 38 tons to Russia. Buyers from Asia and Europe have also shown strong interest due to the product’s high quality.

On June 18, 2025, the Zionist regime carried out a military strike near the Khondab complex. However, authorities confirmed there were no casualties or radioactive leaks, as the site had been preemptively evacuated.

