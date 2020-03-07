Iran to Offer 100 GB of Free Internet to Keep People Home

Iran’s minister of information and communications technology says the country’s Internet Service Providers will provide their clients with 100 Gigabytes of internet in the face of the novel Coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said in a tweet on Saturday that the ISPs have been asked to provide 100 gigabytes of free internet to their users for the next two weeks ahead of the Persian New Year holidays.
The government of Iran has called on people to stay at home as the corona outbreak is taking more toll on civilians.
It seems the move is to encourage people to avoid commuting and spend more time at home.