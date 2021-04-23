Iran to Join Apostille Convention Soon: Official

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand held talks with Christophe Bernasconi, the Secretary-General of the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH) at the organisation’s headquarters in The Hague.

During the Thursday meeting, Baharvand underlined the importance of the documents developed within the framework of the HCCH for facilitating the exchanges and interactions between individuals and companies and also for the economic development of countries.

He pointed to the latest developments pertaining to the process of Iran’s accession to the the Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents (the Apostille), and said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will soon submit the documents of its accession to the Convention after finalising its implementation instructions in coordination with relevant bodies.”