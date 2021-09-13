Iran to increase support for elite Afghan students

Iran’s Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari says Tehran will step up its support for Afghan top students coming to the country.

“Our universities are currently hosting tens of thousands of Afghan students. This year we will have more special guests,” Sattari said in a twitter post.

He noted that the arrival of top Afghan students and entrepreneurs in Iran will facilitate more economic and scientific exchanges between the two neighbors and will boost Iranian exports.

The vice president for science and technology said Afghans residing in Iran are currently running 45 knowledge-based companies and have created jobs for Iranians as well.

Iran has been granting scholarships and special residency to elite Afghan students and academics, with vetted candidates to be granted 3-, 5- and 10-year residency.