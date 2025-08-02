Iran to form national defense council following recent Israeli aggression

That’s according to multiple reports by the Iranian media. The Iranian Constitution allows for the creation of specialized sub-councils under the Supreme National Security Council, including a Defense Council and a National Security Council.

These bodies are meant to enhance coordination on national defense and security matters.

According to reports, the new council’s structure was finalized recently, with President Masoud Pezeshkian expected to chair the council.

Sources say the council will include key government and military officials such as the heads of the legislative, executive, and judiciary branches, representatives of the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, the intelligence minister, the chief of staff of the armed forces, and top commanders from both the Army and the IRGC.

Analysts believe the formation of this council is aimed at improving Iran’s military readiness and speeding up strategic decision-making.

It comes just weeks after unprovoked missile and drone strikes by Israel and the US, which Iranian officials have described as clear acts of aggression.