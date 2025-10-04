Iran to conduct first satellite launch using solid-fuel rocket

According to Hassan Salarieh, the Chabahar site, in southern Iran, is strategically located to provide access to orbits with various inclinations, making it vital for deploying satellite constellations and sun-synchronous missions.

He said the first phase of the center, designed for solid-fuel launch vehicles, is nearly complete, while the second phase, intended for liquid-fuel rockets capable of carrying heavier payloads to higher orbits, has been fully designed.

Salarieh added that upcoming missions include the launch of “Zafar-2” and “Paya” remote-sensing satellites aboard foreign launchers, while the domestically built “Nahid-2” satellite is scheduled to be launched using Iran’s “Simorgh” rocket.

He also highlighted progress on the “Martyr Soleimani” satellite constellation, initially comprising about 20 narrowband nano-satellites for data transmission across Iran.

In addition, he reported ongoing private-sector developments, including the “Kosar” satellite with four-meter imaging resolution, set for launch soon.