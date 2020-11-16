Iran to Commercialize Top Inventions in Water Sector

Iran is to hold the National Hydraulics and Water Inventions Festival with the aim of commercializing a whole range of products in the domain of water and hydraulics.

The first edition of the festival will serve as an opportunity for innovators to step into this domain and work towards the development of this industry.

The event will be held on February 15 & 16, 2021 at Ferdowsi University in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran with the support of the Water, Drought, Erosion and Environment Working Group of the Science and Technology Department of the Presidential Office.

The event is aimed at commercializing top innovations in the water industry and categorizing water projects into three levels.

The festival is also supported by the National Elite Foundation and will be held by the Iranian Hydraulics Association.

All inventors who meet the requirements can take part in this event and they have until January 15, 2021 to register and send their works.