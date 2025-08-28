Thursday, August 28, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveNuclear

Iran ties IAEA cooperation to parliamentary law, natl. security council decisions

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization has declared that the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will depend strictly on compliance with parliamentary legislation and the decisions of the Supreme National Security Council.

Mohammad Eslami said that assessments of damage inflicted on Iran’s nuclear facilities during the recent 12-day war are still underway, stressing that the process is lengthy due to the sensitive security conditions at the affected sites.

He emphasized that Iran’s nuclear program is a fundamental requirement for the nation’s scientific development and will continue despite external pressures.

Commenting on the latest exchanges with the IAEA, Eslami stated: “If the Agency reaches an arrangement with the Islamic Republic of Iran based on the law passed by Parliament, then the Supreme National Security Council will decide on the framework of cooperation.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks