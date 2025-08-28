Iran ties IAEA cooperation to parliamentary law, natl. security council decisions

Mohammad Eslami said that assessments of damage inflicted on Iran’s nuclear facilities during the recent 12-day war are still underway, stressing that the process is lengthy due to the sensitive security conditions at the affected sites.

He emphasized that Iran’s nuclear program is a fundamental requirement for the nation’s scientific development and will continue despite external pressures.

Commenting on the latest exchanges with the IAEA, Eslami stated: “If the Agency reaches an arrangement with the Islamic Republic of Iran based on the law passed by Parliament, then the Supreme National Security Council will decide on the framework of cooperation.”