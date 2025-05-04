Iran unveils three cutting-edge MedTech innovations at INOTEX 2025

Developed by local knowledge-based firms, the innovations highlight Iran’s growing role in high-tech healthcare solutions, the Communication and Information Center of the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy reported.

Developed by Mad Zist Fanavar Beynolmelal, this non-compliant balloon catheter is designed for precise angioplasty procedures. Established in 2018, the company has contributed to the advancement of interventional cardiology tools, including specialized angioplasty kits and diagnostic devices.

Produced by Sabz Karoo Biotech, this locally manufactured biopolymer serves multiple industries including food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and medical devices. The product’s unveiling marks a significant step toward reducing dependency on imports in critical bio-industrial sectors.

Aras Mixed Reality Technologies introduced an advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) simulator, integrating AI and extended reality (XR). This device is used for training and assessing Basic and Advanced Life Support (BLS/ACLS) skills and accident scene management. It’s designed for medical education, public health training, and emergency response preparedness both domestically and internationally.