Iran Sympathizes with Thailand after Fatal Shooting

In a message on Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi expressed regret at a shooting rampage that has killed and injured dozens of Thai citizens.

He also offered sympathy for Thailand’s government, nation and the families of victims of the bitter incident, and wished the injured a speedy recovery and health.

A soldier went on the shooting rampage in northeastern Thailand, killed at least 29 people, and was finally shot dead by security services after he holed himself up in a shopping center.

Jakraphanth Thomma on Saturday killed his commanding officer before stealing weapons from a military camp.

The Thai police and military sources said they had killed the 32-year-old soldier on Sunday morning, a few hours after a failed raid on the Terminal 21 complex in Nakhon Ratchasima left one member of the security forces dead and two injured.