Iran Sympathizes with Japan over Typhoon, Flood

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Sunday offered deepest sympathy to the Japanese government, nation, and the affected people over a fierce storm and floods in which tens of people have been killed, several others have been injured or gone missing, and which has brought widespread destruction.