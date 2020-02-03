Iran-Swiss Channel No Sign of US’ Good Intentions: Zarif

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Zarif said the first transaction which took place yesterday through the new payment mechanism “does not even show that the US has taken the slightest measure in accordance with its obligations under the interim order of the International Court of Justice, let alone its commitments under the JCPOA.”

Stressing that the ICJ has ruled that the US does not have the right to ban the import of food and medicine to Iran, he said the US policy continues to be the policy of pressure on the Iranian people, depriving the people of the financial resources to pay the costs of food and medicine, and placing restrictions on the methods of using the financial resources.

Describing the Swiss channel as “a very small step,” Zarif said “the Swiss government made efforts, and we appreciate their efforts, but this is by no means a sign of US good will.”

Zarif noted that Iran has a plan under consideration to add “those spreading economic terrorism” against the country to the list of organizations sanctioned by the Iranian government. “One of the organizations active in the area of reinforcing US economic terrorism against Iran is United Against Nuclear Iran, whose whole name from beginning to end is a pack of lies,” said Zarif.

Regarding EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell’s visit to Iran, Zarif said “Mr. Borrell made a request for the visit, and we are waiting to see what he has to say.”

He also pointed to a 14-page letter he submitted to the EU Foreign Policy Chief, and said “the letter emphasizes, with undeniable documentation, the fact that Iran is the country which has the right to use the Article 36. They failed to use the article, and committed flagrant breach of JCPOA. Thereupon, we took compensatory measures [considered in] the article 36.”