Iran vows swift response to any military adventurism by US, Israel

By IFP Media Wire
Iravani

Iran has categorically condemned the latest threats posed by the United States and Israel over Yemen’s attack on the occupied territories, vowing to defend its sovereignty against any threat or use of force.

Iran’s permanent UN ambassador made the comment on Monday in a letter to the UN chief and the Security Council’s president.

Amir Saeid Iravani said any act of military adventurism by the US or its proxy, the Israeli regime, will be met with a swift, proportionate, and lawful response.

He added that the US and Israel will bear full responsibility for all consequences of any such unlawful and reckless aggression.

Iravani stated such inflammatory and belligerent rhetoric against a UN member state constitutes a clear and grave violation of the basic principles of international law.

He also slammed the US and its allies for militarizing the Red Sea and launching unlawful military operations against Yemen.

Following Yemen’s missile strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, the regime’s prime minister and US secretary of defense attributed the attack to Iran, threatening that Tehran will face consequences.

