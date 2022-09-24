Saturday, September 24, 2022
Iran summons Swedish charge d’affaires over embassy attack

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran

The Iranian foreign ministry has summoned the Swedish charge d’affaires in Tehran following the attack on the embassy of the Islamic Republic in Stockholm on Friday.

The Swedish envoy was summoned in the absence of the Swedish ambassador to Tehran.

During the meeting, the strong protest of the Islamic Republic of Iran was lodged with the Swedish government over the violent attack and the failure of the Swedish police to take timely and adequate security measures, in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

The Swedish charge d’affaires expressed regret over the incident and stated that he would convey the issue to the Swedish government.

Also, following a similar attack against the Iranian embassy in Brussels, the foreign ministry and the Iranian embassy in Brussels lodged the Islamic Republic’s strong protest with the Belgian foreign ministry and reiterated the responsibility of the government of the country to protect diplomatic venues, in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

