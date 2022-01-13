Thursday, January 13, 2022
type here...
Featured NewsIFP ExclusiveSocietyScience and TechnologyPoliticsSecurity

Iran successfully tests first solid fuel satellite carrier

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The commander of the aerospace force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps says Iran has successfully tested its first solid fuel satellite carrier rocket.

“Last week, the propellant and engine of Iran’s first solid-fuel satellite carrier was successfully tested,” Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh announced on Thursday.

“Over the past two years, Iranian satellite carriers have been tested using liquid fuel, and from now on, Iran will launch many satellites using inexpensive engines,” he explained.

“The new Iranian satellite carriers are made of non-metallic and composite material … which will further increase the rocket thrust and reduce costs,” he added.

The commander of the aerospace force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said only four countries in the world have mastered this technology, adding that Iran has progressed in the aerospace and satellite field to such an extent that assassination, threats and sanctions will not stop it.

Iran has put several domestically manufactured satellites into orbit using its own carrier rockets since 2009.

In 2020, it successfully put its first military satellite into orbit, following repeated failed attempts.

The country attempted to send three research devices into space in late December, but failed after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed.

The Islamic Republic is one of the founding members of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

Previous articleIranian Fm heads to China for talks
Next articleLebanon unions go on strike amid dire economic conditions

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks