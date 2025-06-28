Iran submits official protest to UN rights office over Israeli, US onslaught

The protest was submitted by Nasser Seraj, head of the Islamic Republic’s High Council for Human Rights, to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Friday.

Iran’s health ministry on Wednesday announced that 627 people have been martyred and 4,870 others injured in the Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic, which began on June 13.

The aggression stopped 12 days later after the regime declared a unilateral ceasefire in the face of spirited resistance by the Iranian armed forces that brought the Zionist entity to a standstill.

Iran’s protest note said the combined strikes “constitute a clear violation of the fundamental principles of international law, international human rights law, and international humanitarian law.”

It underlined how the Israeli aggression targeted, among other places, the central headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), which is the country’s broadcasting authority, healthcare and outreach centers, the capital Evin Prison, and residential areas as well as urban and rural regions.

The attack on the residential structures, the letter maintained, had targeted a number of the country’s noted nuclear scientists inside their own homes.

The Iranian rights body denounced the Israeli aggression for violating inherent rights enjoyed by people as the right to life, the right to physical and psychological security, and the right to medical services.

The Israeli attacks also contravened entitlements as the prohibition of psychological torture—which the regime violated through repeated threats of bombing residential homes—and freedom of speech that it trampled upon by attacking the IRIB’s buildings, it clarified.

Furthermore, the aggression flouted the “principle of distinction” by failing to differentiate between military and civilian targets, the “principle of proportionality,” and the “principle of precaution,” which it violated by refusing to warn civilians in advance and, therefore, minimize harm to the population.

Besides slamming the American aggression on the peaceful nuclear facilities, the Iranian rights body condemned Washington for providing operational and intelligence support for the Israeli assaults.

The letter finally called on the United Nations to enable official registration of all the violation cases, initiate formal investigation and referral to the Human Rights Council, and summon special rapporteurs to examine legal and humanitarian aspects.

It also urged the world body to ensure official accountability for both the Zionist regime and the US.