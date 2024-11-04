Iran planning ‘strong and complex’ response to Israel’s attack: WSJ

Iran isn’t planning to limit its response to missiles and drones, the daily reported Sunday, citing the officials. The newspaper noted it remains to be seen whether the threats are real.

On October 26, Israeli fighter jets used US-controlled airspace over Iraq to fire projectiles at military installations in Iran’s Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces confirmed that a significant number of the missiles were intercepted, and the Israeli warplanes were blocked from entering Iran’s airspace.

Iran has stressed it is resolved to respond to the act of aggression and will not abandon its right.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday warned the United States and Israel that they will definitely receive a teeth-breaking response for their assault.