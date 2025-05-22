IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsNuclear

Iran warns of “special measures” following reports of Israeli attack plans

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has condemned recent revelations by U.S. officials regarding Israeli plans to launch strikes on Iranian territory and nuclear facilities, calling them "alarming" and demanding urgent international action.

Araghchi stressed that the threats made by the rogue Israeli regime are nothing new. He noted that this must be urgently and seriously condemned by the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Araghchi confirmed that he has sent formal letters to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, urging the international community to take “effective preventive measures” in response to the escalating threats.

He warned that failure to act would compel Iran to take “special measures” to protect its nuclear facilities and materials.

“This letter serves as a serious and preemptive warning,” Araghchi added. “The nature and scope of any potential Iranian response will depend on the quality and extent of preventive actions taken by relevant international institutions within the scope of their legal mandates.”

He also took aim at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him a “wanted man” who is “desperately attempting to dictate terms to the United States” and “derail diplomacy” to distract from his arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“Iran will not hesitate to deliver a firm response to any potential aggression and will place no limits on its defense of its people and national interests,” Araghchi concluded.

