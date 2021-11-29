Iran: Some European parties not serious in Vienna talks

Iran has slammed the joint memo by the British foreign secretary and the Israeli foreign minister in British daily, Daily Mail, saying some European countries are not serious in Monday’s Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries.

“The fact that the British foreign secretary, on the eve of the Vienna talks publishes a joint memo with a party, which from the day one has put all its efforts into preventing the JCPOA from being signed and for the nuclear deal to be eliminated and even today is the main opponent of the negotiations in Vienna and the revival of the JCPOA, when you see this arrangement, you realize that, at least, some European countries are not in Vienna with the required will for removal of the sanctions,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in his weekly presser.

“Moreover, this shows not only some of these countries are not serious, but they are also preparing grounds so that these talks and negotiations expand so that the implementation of the JCPOA does not take place effectively. This is fully clear. Tell me with whom you’re friends with, I tell you who you are.”

Khatibzadeh was referring to the article by Liz Truss and Yair Lapid in which they vowed to “work night and day to prevent the Iranian regime from ever becoming a nuclear power.”

The spokesman also said the Iranian negotiating team is in Vienna with strong determination and is thinking of fruitful talks.

“If the other party’s team enters the talks to make sure extra-territorial sanctions are removed, then the negotiations are on the right course,” he said.

The spokesman also said Americans killed Iran’s time during the past six rounds of the talks to maintain what he called the “failed legacy of [former US President Donald] Trump.

“My advice is that now, at the beginning of the talks under [Iran’s] new government, they enter the negotiations with good will and real will and determination for fruitful talks. Real parties should take this window of opportunity as this window will not remain open indefinitely,” he said.