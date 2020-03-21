Iran Social Security Organization Pays Off All Its Debts to Health Ministry

The Iranian Social Security Organization has settled all dues it owed to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education amid its fight against the COVID-19.
The move comes as the health ministry is working with a vengeance to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
“At a time when the country’s health-medical system is doing its utmost to tackle the coronavirus, and on the president’s orders and through the good offices of my colleagues, all debts owed to the health ministry by the Social Security Organization have been cleared,” said Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari.