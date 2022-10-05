Iranian soccer player Mahini released on bail

The former Persepolis captain had been detained for “spreading baseless rumors during the unrest on his Twitter account and encouraging people to take to the streets and join anti-government protests,” according to authorities.

Mahini talked to his friends after his release and said he was in good health, according to reports.

His freedom came a few hours after Iranian musician, Shervin Hajipour, who also had been arrested for composing a protest song following the death of Mahsa Amini, was released from custody.

Mahsa Amini, 22, fell into a coma hours after morality police arrested her for ‘inappropriate hijab’ and died three days later at Kasra Hosoital in Tehran. According to an official report, she died of a heart attack.