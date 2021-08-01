Iran Slams US Senators’ Call for Denying Visa to President-Elect Raisi

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman has slammed calls on the US president to deny the Iranian president-elect an entry visa for the United Nations annual General Assembly meeting in New York.

“The US government must pay attention to the fact that it has an inviolable duty as a host to the headquarters of the United Nations in New York. Accordingly, regardless of its disagreements with other countries, it has clear duties as a host and must act within the framework [of its duties],” said Saeed Khatibzadeh.

The calls were made by several hardline senators in a letter to US President Joe Biden. They accused Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi of being a long-standing “violator of human rights”.

“Of course, this is nothing strange and the known Zionist lobby in the US uses every opportunity to level baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran. They have conducted such measures in the past too,” Khatibzadeh added.