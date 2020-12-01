Iran Slams Saudi for Its Failure to Condemn Fakhrizadeh Assassination

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says Saudi Arabia has, unfortunately, failed to condemn the assassination of eminent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Speaking in a press briefing on Tuesday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said all other Persian Gulf littoral states have reacted to the act of terror.

“Unfortunately, only one country (Saudi Arabia) has not adopted any positions [on the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh]. The other six of the seven Persian Gulf Arab states have adopted a serious stance,” he explained.

“They either issued statements in condemnation of the assassination, or had phone contacts with Mr. Zarif,” he said.

“That country (Saudi Arabia) should reconsider its policies,” Khatibzadeh said.

He then touched upon a recent trip by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“We saw [US Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo made a hasty and urgent trip to the region.

It is clear why this bankrupt secretary of state of the Trump administration is so anxious and doing things so hurriedly. This anxiety and rush is aimed at fending off a major historic defeat, or probably the biggest historic defeat that the US regime could have ever suffered,” he said.

“They compromised all their credit and reputation and used everything available to them to pressure the Iranian nation. They failed to achieve any of their objectives,” said the spokesman.

He then expressed hope those acting against Iran would rethink their policies.

“We would like to think that they are correcting the approach they have adopted.

Otherwise, if any trace is found of anyone [’s involvement in the assassination], as Iranian officials have rightly said, those ordering and perpetrating the terrorist act will be punished,” he said.